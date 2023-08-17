Two dead after crash in Knox County

Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.
Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.
By Grace Griles
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people.

Officials said that the crash occurred on August 11 at 5:24 p.m.

Troopers said Michael Patrick, 65, of Corbin, was reportedly driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with a passenger, who was later identified as Katrina Belcher, 61, northbound on US-25E.

Patrick reportedly passed through the median and began driving southbound. Officers said he then reportedly crossed back through the median into the northbound lanes.

Patrick reportedly eventually left the roadway and hit a tree. Troopers said the truck caught fire.

Both Patrick and Belcher were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking for help locating Patrick’s next of kin. Those who may be able to help are asked to call Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

