Stray rain chances overnight as weak cold front passes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking a cold front to move across the region tonight, and this could spark some stray showers. This weather system will also bring cooler, drier air for Friday.

Tonight Through Friday Night

A cold front looks to sweep across the region tonight, and this could spark some isolated showers. Moisture will be limited, so we are not expecting any meaningful rain. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Behind this cold front, we are tracking some awesome weather for Friday. Temperatures will be below average. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s under a mostly sunny sky. The forecast is looking fantastic as we kick off high school football across the mountains!

Into Friday night, we remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s by Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast

For the weekend, the big story looks to be the return of the heat.

High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast, so we remain mostly sunny and dry on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures on Saturday top out in the mid-80s, while lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

On Sunday, the heat really starts to crank up. Highs soar into the lower-90s, while lows only dip into the upper-60s.

Next Week

The forecast does not change much as we kick off the new work week as high pressure continues.

We remain dry, mainly sunny and hot on Monday. Temperatures reach the mid-to-lower-90s across the mountains. Heat index values could reach the 100º mark during the afternoon hours. Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks. Lows only fall into the lower-70s by Monday night.

On Tuesday, warm weather looks to linger. Highs top out in the mid-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows look to stay in the lower-70s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.