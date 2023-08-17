SKY police dept. work to get drunk drivers off the road

The London Police Department is focusing its efforts on getting drunk drivers off the road after losing one of its own.
The London Police Department is focusing its efforts on getting drunk drivers off the road after losing one of its own.(MGN)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky police department said they are focusing on getting more drunk drivers off of the road.

Officials with the London Police Department said the effort came after Sgt. Logan Medlock was killed by a reported drunk driver in October 2022.

Medlock won several awards for DUI enforcement during his career.

“That was Logan’s passion. He won the Governor’s award for DUI enforcement 3 years in a row,” said London Police Chief Chuck Johnson.

Officials said the department has arrested more than 40 reported drunk drivers in the month of July.

“I have made it my passion, and in turn this department’s passion, to focus on impaired drivers and get as many of them off the roadways,” Johnson explained.

On Wednesday, police said a woman was arrested for driving under the influence in the pick-up line of an elementary school.

“I guess the thing that goes through my mind is why? What would make somebody go to pick up their child while under the influence of an intoxicating substance,” Johnson said.

Officials said her blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit, but the most recent DUI arrests did not involve a crash, police confirmed.

“Those are the lucky ones, if you want to call it that, where no one gets hurt. That is one of our most important mission before they do hurt someone,” Johnson said.

Police said they will be participating in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign through September 4.

