Sen. Mitch McConnell visits EKY to discuss opioid crisis

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell visited Eastern Kentucky on Thursday for a roundtable talk with Volunteers of America (VOA) and other federal, state and local officials.

Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, Mayor of Corbin Suzie Razmus, Representative Kimberly Moser (R-64th), Representative Derek Lewis (R-90th) and Representative Joshua Branscum (R-83rd) also attended the discussion in Manchester.

The VOA Recovery Community Center, where the event was hosted, will be expanding to include Rockcastle, Pulaski and Lincoln counties. VOA also opened a Restorative Justice Office in London.

The roundtable talk was to talk about the opioid crisis and the recovery efforts that VOA can put into effect to build a recovery ecosystem. The conversation took place in front of stakeholders from across the region.

Volunteers of America Mid-States President and CEO, Jennifer Hancock, said the Freedom House program is designed to help pregnant and mothering women struggling with substance use disorders.

“Today was a very special day here in Manchester to bring federal state and local partners together to talk about the important reality that we must expand our Freedom House program,” Hancock said.

Freedom House is celebrating its 30-year anniversary in Kentucky in 2023 and will be expanding its Manchester Freedom House to accommodate the volume of women seeking help from the program.

“We’re revitalizing this community through our services and programs helping people get ready to return to the workforce, helping people to be contributing citizens that they’ve always wanted to be but unfortunately addiction stole that from them,” said Hancock.

During the event, Mayor Razmus announced a Recovery Reintegration project that will happen at Corbin City Hall.

She also announced Eastern Kentucky University Corbin Campus will add transitional housing for parents furthering their education.

Razmus added parents would be eligible for the Scholar House as long as they are enrolled in some kind of post-secondary education program, not only EKU students.

