Search warrant leads to large stash of drugs, guns and money

Arrest in Claiborne Co.
Arrest in Claiborne Co.(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, two people were arrested after a search warrant was performed at a home on Chumley Road in Claiborne County.

Ralph Eugene Ray, 47 and Wanda Sue Ray, 53, both of New Tazewell, TN were charged with multiple felony crimes related to drug trafficking.

During the search detectives found around four pounds of Methamphetamine, over two ounces of Heroin, a large amount of suspected Fentanyl, several prescription pills repackaged for resale, paraphernalia, and seven firearms.

They also discovered more than $15,000 believed to be profits from selling illegal drugs.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office officials said on their Facebook page that the street value of the drugs found in the home was nearly $300,000.

Detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division along with the Claiborne County S.R.T. Team and the Criminal Investigations Division all took part in the search.

