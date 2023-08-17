Phone scam surfacing in one Kentucky county

Scammers posing business.
By Olivia Calfee
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A phone scam has surfaced in Laurel County.

The caller is identifying themself as Publishers Clearing House.

Police said the scammer is telling people they have won a prize and need to pay a $500 filing fee.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a Facebook post that the call is a scam to take money from unaware citizens.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

