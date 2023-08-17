Phone scam surfacing in one Kentucky county
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A phone scam has surfaced in Laurel County.
The caller is identifying themself as Publishers Clearing House.
Police said the scammer is telling people they have won a prize and need to pay a $500 filing fee.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a Facebook post that the call is a scam to take money from unaware citizens.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
