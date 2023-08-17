Names released following deadly Powell Co. crash

82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla(Pixabay)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Kentucky State Police released the names of two people killed in a head-on crash in Powell County.

The crash happened Wednesday on KY-11.

Officials said William Thompson, 80, and Priscilla Davis, 79, were killed in the crash.

Following an investigation, troopers said Thomson was driving a Dodge pickup truck, and Davis was driving a Chevy SUV.

Officials said Thompson reportedly crossed the center line and hit the SUV.

Thompson and Davis were reportedly pronounced dead on the scene by Powell County Coroner Megan Wells.

