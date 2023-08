LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Andrew Myers, 26, of London was arrested after being charged on a Laurel Circuit Court probation violation warrant.

The warrant was regarding charges of first-degree robbery.

Myers was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Laurel Sheriff’s Baliff Roy Ball made the arrest.

