Lexington woman who made national headlines after being attacked with drain cleaner in 1991 dies at 59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman who made national news over 30 years ago when she was the victim of an acid attack died on Wednesday.

In 1991, Demetrius Moore, then 27-years-old, was in a heated argument with a fellow choir member at East Second Street Christian Church, who then threw drain cleaner on her in the middle of the service.

Demetrius was assaulted for allegedly “singing off key” in a previous rehearsal. She was taken to the hospital with severe burn wounds.

Demetrius’s sister Veroqua remembers her sister’s loving personality.

“She loved people. She loved children. She loved people who needed help. She loved people like her that had trauma situations that she could help,” Verouqua said.

On the day Demetrius was assaulted, Veroqua wasn’t in church, but she still remembers it all.

“The lady brought the Liquid Fire Draino, and she actually burned my sister, 95% of her body and about four other people, including my aunt,” Veroqua said.

Veroqua believes that complications from the incident caused Demetrius’s death at just 59 years old.

“Once you inhale Liquid Fire Draino, a lot of internal problems happen,” Veroqua said. “So yes, I believe her death was related to this in 1991.”

Veroqua says despite being constantly ridiculed due to her burn wounds, Demetrius went through the rest of her life continuing to help the community and she wanted to be remembered for treating others.

“She would like for you all to see the light in her rather than for you to see the darkness of what y’all saw through her being burnt,” Veroqua said.

Demetrius’s attack made national news when it first happened. Demetrius was even featured on Good Morning America.

In 1993, Naomi Parker pleaded guilty to the assault and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

