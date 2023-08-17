Kentucky State Fair kicks off with new policies in place

The 119th Kentucky State Fair runs from August 17 until August 27.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - It was the opening day for the Kentucky State Fair on Thursday.

State and city leaders kicked it off Thursday morning with a welcome breakfast. There are some new policies in place this year, so if you’re planning to make a trip, we have what you need to know.

“Every year, the Kentucky State Fair gives us the chance to come together in fellowship. To celebrate our great commonwealth and the amazing farmers who keep our families and our economy healthy and strong,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

The Kentucky State Fair has something for everyone to enjoy. There is a free concert series, a new beer festival, the world’s most prestigious saddle-bred show and a whole lot more.

“The state fair is a huge economic driver in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “Day after day, visitors coming in from all over the country to see our very best and to celebrate both our farmers and our youth growing up in farming.”

While there are some new attractions, there are also some new policies. organizers are implementing a minor attendance policy. it comes after panic ensued last year when a group of people with noise-making machines scared fairgoers into thinking shots were fired. nine people were arrested.

“It’s going to be in effect all day Friday through Sunday and then Monday through Thursday starting at 6 p.m. If you’re under the age of 18, you must have an adult or chaperone with you 21 years of age or older,” said Kentucky State Fiar spokesperson Ian Cox.

Fair organizers say misbehaving minors will be taken to the Lost Children Center to be reunited with their chaperone. They will be removed from the fairgrounds if they don’t comply.

Also, on the list of policies on the fair’s website is a section that says sound amplifiers are prohibited. as well as fireworks, laser pointers and alarm devices.

Organizers say they just want everyone to have fun in a safe environment.

“Our theme this year, ‘summer summed up’ creates a great reason to come out and celebrate some good family fun,” Cox said.

The fair’s schedule and a list of the policies can be found on our wkyt news app.

Click here to see a list of policies on the State Fair’s website.

