Jack Harlow announces EKY stop during ‘No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour’

No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour
No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour(Jack Harlow)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Kentucky native Jack Harlow announced an upcoming six-city tour across the state.

The show, titled No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour, will kick off on Friday, November 24, in Owensboro. It will wrap on Sunday, December 3, in Lexington.

Harlow also plans to bring the tour to Eastern Kentucky.

A concert is scheduled at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Saturday, November 25.

For tickets, fans can register for a presale through August 20 at 11:59 p.m. here.

A limited number of general tickets will be available starting August 25 at 10 a.m. here.

You can find the full list of tour stops below:

  • November 24 - Owensboro - Owensboro Sports Center
  • November 25 - Pikeville - Appalachian Wireless Arena
  • November 26 - Covington - Truist Arena
  • December 1 - Murray - CFSB Center
  • December 2 - Bowling Green - E.A. Diddle Arena
  • December 3 - Lexington - Rupp Arena

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Breathitt Co. deputy jailer charged with tampering with evidence
Brandy Evans
Woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up at school
Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
A mom in Utah brought her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Latest News

Cody Dean
UPDATE: Wanted Southern Kentucky man now in custody
Arrest in Claiborne Co.
Search warrant leads to large stash of drugs, guns and money
Arjay car wreck
Head-on crash sends one passenger to hospital
Stanton Theft
Help officers identify two wanted for theft