Jack Harlow announces EKY stop during ‘No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Kentucky native Jack Harlow announced an upcoming six-city tour across the state.

The show, titled No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour, will kick off on Friday, November 24, in Owensboro. It will wrap on Sunday, December 3, in Lexington.

Harlow also plans to bring the tour to Eastern Kentucky.

A concert is scheduled at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Saturday, November 25.

For tickets, fans can register for a presale through August 20 at 11:59 p.m. here.

A limited number of general tickets will be available starting August 25 at 10 a.m. here.

You can find the full list of tour stops below:

November 24 - Owensboro - Owensboro Sports Center

November 25 - Pikeville - Appalachian Wireless Arena

November 26 - Covington - Truist Arena

December 1 - Murray - CFSB Center

December 2 - Bowling Green - E.A. Diddle Arena

December 3 - Lexington - Rupp Arena

