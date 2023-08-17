High stakes arrest: Police go over cliff to catch drunk driver

Aaron Heuser
Aaron Heuser(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, London Police Officers were led on a chase over a cliff to search for a drunk driver that took off following a traffic stop.

Aaron M. Heuser, 43, of London was arrested in the Cromer Ridge area of northern Laurel County after the chase.

London Police Department officials said on their Facebook page an officer watched Heuser drive a brown Tahoe across traffic on North U.S. 25, and almost hit another car. The officer also said the back window of the Tahoe was missing.

Once the officer caught up with the car, he attempted a traffic stop.

Heuser then sped up and took off down Slate Lick Road and Old Richmond Road then got back on U.S. 25.

The car reached 110 miles per hour and kept hitting his brakes attempting to get officers to rear end his vehicle.

Heuser once again exited the interstate and continued into the Cromer Ridge area, where he hit an embankment.

The officer then attempted to make an arrest. When he did, Heuser put his car in reverse and hit the police cruiser.

Heuser left the scene on foot and went over a 30-foot rock wall.

The officers had to request help from the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad to repel down and get Heuser back up the hill, which took nearly two hours.

After officers made the arrest, they said he appeared to be under the influence. They said he had also admitted to throwing a bag of marijuana off a nearby cliff.

Heuser was arrested on a host of charges including DUI, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, speeding and other traffic charges.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

