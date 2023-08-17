High school teacher arrested for child solicitation

timothy meador
timothy meador(Wise County Sheriff’s Office)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A high school teacher in Wise County, Virginia was arrested after school officials warned police of alleged misconduct.

On Thursday, officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Lee Meador, 28, of Wise County on one count of child solicitation and two county of indecent liberties.

Meador was employed as a teacher and coach at Union High School in Big stone Gap, Virginia.

After complaints from school officials of the alleged misconduct, Meador was immediately banned from all school functions by Wise County Public Schools.

Police say they arrested Meador on August 17.

He’s being held on a $10,000 bond.

