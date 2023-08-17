Help officers identify two wanted for theft

Stanton Theft
Stanton Theft(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Stanton Police Department are asking for your help to identify two people involved in a Stanton Food Court theft.

Both individuals are wanted for questioning about a theft of merchandise from the food court.

If you have any information about the identity of the couple, call the Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116.

You can also message the Stanton Police Department on Facebook or submit a tip anonymously.

