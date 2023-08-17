Head-on crash sends one passenger to hospital

Arjay car wreck
Arjay car wreck(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday evening, a head-on crash happened on KY Highway 66 in the Green Camp area of Arjay.

Bell County Volunteer Fire Department officials said on their Facebook page that EMS transported one passenger to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The current condition of the passenger is unknown.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Bell County EMS, Pineville Police Department, Constable Keith Cox and the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

