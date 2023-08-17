Good Question: What is the status of Daylight Savings Time becoming permanent

Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.
Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.(Arizona's Family)
By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.

For today’s good question, Jean asks, “There was talk and a vote to make Daylight Savings Time the year-round time. What is the status of that now? I don’t care which time is used. My request is to have no more time changes.”

There have been multiple attempts to stop switching clocks twice a year, but they keep failing.

The latest effort was the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023. A similar measure passed the US Senate in 2021 but never made it out of the House. It was introduced again this year in March but so far has only made it to the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Here in Kentucky, lawmakers have taken action. In 2022, lawmakers here passed a resolution urging the United States House of Representatives to pass and for President Biden to sign the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021.

But as it stands right now, those clocks will fall back this November.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Breathitt Co. deputy jailer charged with tampering with evidence
Brandy Evans
Woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up at school
Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
A mom in Utah brought her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Latest News

The 119th Kentucky State Fair runs from August 17 until August 27.
Kentucky State Fair kicks off with new policies in place
No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour
Jack Harlow announces EKY stop during ‘No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour’
Cody Dean
UPDATE: Wanted Southern Kentucky man now in custody
Arrest in Claiborne Co.
Search warrant leads to large stash of drugs, guns and money