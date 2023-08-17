Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley Co. person
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Whitley County are looking for a missing person.
A Golden Alert was issued for George Thompson. He was reported missing on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Thompson, 60, has short, brown hair and wears glasses.
He was last seen driving away from his home in Corbin on Sunday.
Thompson was driving a 2018 white Toyota Camry. The Kentucky license plate number is 949WGN.
If you have any information on Thompson’s location, you can call the Corbin Police Department at 606-528-1122.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.