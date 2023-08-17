Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley Co. person

Police Lights GFX
Police Lights GFX(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Whitley County are looking for a missing person.

A Golden Alert was issued for George Thompson. He was reported missing on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Thompson, 60, has short, brown hair and wears glasses.

He was last seen driving away from his home in Corbin on Sunday.

Thompson was driving a 2018 white Toyota Camry. The Kentucky license plate number is 949WGN.

If you have any information on Thompson’s location, you can call the Corbin Police Department at 606-528-1122.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop
Police lights
Breathitt Co. deputy jailer charged with tampering with evidence
Arnold Mosley Jr.
Man accused of stealing more than $10K worth of copper wiring
Nikki Spurlock
Police: Woman arrested after being on the run since May
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop

Latest News

2022 biggest year for Somerset-Pulaski County tourism ever
The new trucks, delivered this week, are bringing top of the line equipment to the front line.
New trucks update firefighter fleet in Pikeville
The Center is adding a new Moon, Mars, and Beyond Exhibit.
The Challenger Learning Center is adding a new exhibit
Fire truck (FILE)
Long-time Neon volunteer firefighter dies