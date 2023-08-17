Fall allergy season is right around the corner

Fall allergy season is right around the corner
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes seasonal allergies.

“I suspect we will start to see a flare of people’s symptoms due to ragweed,” said Dr. Beth Miller of UK Healthcare.

Miller said typically, ragweed comes in August, but this year could be different.

“Usually, we have a significant amount by mid-August, but like I said, it’s a little delayed because of the rain we have had,” Miller said.

The warm season is getting longer and longer, and that’s not good for allergy sufferers.

“Seasons have seemed to become a little longer, so we may have significant counts well into October,” Miller said.

Miller said the first hard frosts of the year take out the ragweed. The cooler nights make it more tempting to open your windows. For allergy sufferers, that’s a big mistake.

“Those that want to open their windows and let the pollen in... that’s not a great idea, so keeping the windows closed and turning the air conditioning on keeps the pollen outside,” said Miller.

Miller said you can also avoid times of the day when ragweed is at its worst if you have to be outside.

“If they are going to work outside with ragweed in the air, you’ll want to do it earlier in the day,” Said Miller.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Evans
Woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up at school
Police lights
Breathitt Co. deputy jailer charged with tampering with evidence
Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
A mom in Utah brought her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Latest News

Will King is excited about his recent viral song.
Virgie native goes viral: Comedian with Pike County roots grows audience through song parodies
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
Names released following deadly Powell Co. crash
Stanton Theft
Help officers identify two wanted for theft
Arrest in Claiborne Co.
Search warrant leads to large stash of drugs, guns and money
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Senator McConnell visits VOA