Dry day ahead, weak front brings stray rain chances tonight

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our next best chance for rain in the next 7 days will move in tonight with a weak cold front.

Today and Tonight

Yesterday ended up a little more cloudy than expected, but we should see a little more sun today before the clouds return tonight. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with highs getting a little warmer, topping out in the low to mid 80s. If we see more clouds again today, we will be on the lower end of that range.

As the front approaches tonight, the clouds will start to increase. I think the best chances for rain will be north of the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80 corridor and could even be closer to the Mountain Parkway. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

After a few morning clouds, Friday is sunny and dry as high pressure takes back over. It will be a comfortable night for the kickoff of the high school football season in the mountains. Highs should top out around the 80-degree mark before falling into the 50s overnight under mainly clear skies.

Our fall preview ends this weekend. Temperatures will start trending up as soon as Saturday. Sunny skies take us into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday. We will drop into the 60s both nights with mainly clear skies.

Monday, we could be in record-breaking territory with the temps. The record at NWS Jackson is 96° set back in 1983. The forecast high is 95°. Thankfully, the record shouldn’t be in jeopardy at the London-Corbin Airport. It is 100° also set back in 1983. We’ll have to keep an eye on that one.

Starting Tuesday, we could see a few clouds mix in with our sunshine, but we will stay in the 90s for daytime highs for the majority of next week.

I told you summer wasn’t over yet.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.
Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.(WYMT Weather)

