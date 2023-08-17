DQ Pigskin Previews 2023: Lynn Camp Wildcats
LYNN CAMP, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lynn Camp Wildcats want to change the narrative in 2023.
“Everybody kinda looks down on Lynn Camp,” said senior Quarterback Peyton Wilson. “We are kind of just an under-the-rug school (and) that really pushes me because I want to flip that narrative here at Lynn Camp, especially with it being my senior year.”
First-year head coach Darrell Hendrix is working to turn things around.
“We have had to make a lot of changes because the last couple of years have been hard here,” said Hendrix. “I have had to get really strict about coming to practice. I have basically told them, if they don’t come to practice, they don’t play.”
Lynn Camp finished last season 2-9.
The Wildcats 2023 schedule is below:
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|Time
|Aug. 18
|Jellico, TN
|Home
|7:30 p.m.
|Aug. 25
|Berea
|Away
|7:30 p.m.
|Sep. 1
|Knott County Central
|Home
|7:30 p.m.
|Sep. 9
|Bellevue
|Away
|6:00 p.m.
|Sep. 15
|Jackson County
|Home
|7:30 p.m.
|Sep. 22
|Middlesboro
|Away
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Williamsburg
|Away
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|Harlan
|Home
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|Pineville
|Home
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|McCreary Central
|Home
|7:30 p.m.
