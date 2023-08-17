DQ Pigskin Previews 2023: Lynn Camp Wildcats

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
LYNN CAMP, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lynn Camp Wildcats want to change the narrative in 2023.

“Everybody kinda looks down on Lynn Camp,” said senior Quarterback Peyton Wilson. “We are kind of just an under-the-rug school (and) that really pushes me because I want to flip that narrative here at Lynn Camp, especially with it being my senior year.”

First-year head coach Darrell Hendrix is working to turn things around.

“We have had to make a lot of changes because the last couple of years have been hard here,” said Hendrix. “I have had to get really strict about coming to practice. I have basically told them, if they don’t come to practice, they don’t play.”

Lynn Camp finished last season 2-9.

The Wildcats 2023 schedule is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18Jellico, TNHome7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25BereaAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1Knott County CentralHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 9BellevueAway6:00 p.m.
Sep. 15Jackson CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22MiddlesboroAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6WilliamsburgAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13HarlanHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20PinevilleHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27McCreary CentralHome7:30 p.m.

