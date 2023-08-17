DQ Pigskin Previews 2023: Lynn Camp Wildcats

LYNN CAMP, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lynn Camp Wildcats want to change the narrative in 2023.

“Everybody kinda looks down on Lynn Camp,” said senior Quarterback Peyton Wilson. “We are kind of just an under-the-rug school (and) that really pushes me because I want to flip that narrative here at Lynn Camp, especially with it being my senior year.”

First-year head coach Darrell Hendrix is working to turn things around.

“We have had to make a lot of changes because the last couple of years have been hard here,” said Hendrix. “I have had to get really strict about coming to practice. I have basically told them, if they don’t come to practice, they don’t play.”

Lynn Camp finished last season 2-9.

The Wildcats 2023 schedule is below:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 Jellico, TN Home 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Berea Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Knott County Central Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 9 Bellevue Away 6:00 p.m. Sep. 15 Jackson County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Middlesboro Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Williamsburg Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Harlan Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Pineville Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 McCreary Central Home 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.