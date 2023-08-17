DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets

Williamsburg - Football
Williamsburg - Football(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will be without star QB Sydney Bowen in 2023.

Now Junior Quarterback Nate Goodin had a breakout season last year hauling in 615 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a wide receiver.

“I think he has the chance to be a really exceptional quarterback,” said head Williamsburg football coach Jerry Herron. “He can be a dual threat he can run the ball he can throw the ball, the kids love him, and he’s a great team leader.

Williamsburg finished last season 7-3.

The Yellow Jackets 2023 schedule is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 25Knox CentralNeutral6:00 p.m.
Sep. 1Clay CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8WaggenerHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22North Greene (Greeneville), TNHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 29PinevilleHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6Lynn CampHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13MiddlesboroAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20HarlanAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27Perry County CentralAway7:30 p.m.

