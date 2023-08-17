DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will be without star QB Sydney Bowen in 2023.
Now Junior Quarterback Nate Goodin had a breakout season last year hauling in 615 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a wide receiver.
“I think he has the chance to be a really exceptional quarterback,” said head Williamsburg football coach Jerry Herron. “He can be a dual threat he can run the ball he can throw the ball, the kids love him, and he’s a great team leader.
Williamsburg finished last season 7-3.
The Yellow Jackets 2023 schedule is below:
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|Time
|Aug. 25
|Knox Central
|Neutral
|6:00 p.m.
|Sep. 1
|Clay County
|Away
|7:30 p.m.
|Sep. 8
|Waggener
|Home
|7:30 p.m.
|Sep. 22
|North Greene (Greeneville), TN
|Home
|7:30 p.m.
|Sep. 29
|Pineville
|Home
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Lynn Camp
|Home
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|Middlesboro
|Away
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|Harlan
|Away
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|Perry County Central
|Away
|7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.