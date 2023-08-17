DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will be without star QB Sydney Bowen in 2023.

Now Junior Quarterback Nate Goodin had a breakout season last year hauling in 615 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a wide receiver.

“I think he has the chance to be a really exceptional quarterback,” said head Williamsburg football coach Jerry Herron. “He can be a dual threat he can run the ball he can throw the ball, the kids love him, and he’s a great team leader.

Williamsburg finished last season 7-3.

The Yellow Jackets 2023 schedule is below:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 25 Knox Central Neutral 6:00 p.m. Sep. 1 Clay County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Waggener Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 North Greene (Greeneville), TN Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 Pineville Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Lynn Camp Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Middlesboro Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Harlan Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Perry County Central Away 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.