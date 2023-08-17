DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Martin County Cardinals

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Cardinals are hungry for more after a historical second-round playoff run in 2022.

However, the loss to Breathitt County showed the Cardinals an area the team could improve upon.

“They made adjustments at halftime that shut down our run game and that’s what really led us to, as a coaching staff, during the offseason say, ‘Hey you know we have to get a little better at throwing the football’,” Martin County football head coach Josh Muncy said. “We got to spread the field. We got to make teams cover the whole field and not you know, just put 11 in the box and dare us to throw it.”

The Cardinals are excited to show how they have learned from last year’s experience and can use it to get further in 2023.

“We went to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in a decade, so now we’ve built a culture of our guys being hungry and want to win and they want to compete,” Muncy said. “Our guys are saying state championship or bust this year. They’ve got their eyes set on bigger than a first or second-round playoff game.”

Martin County will open its season in Inez against Hazard on Aug. 18.

DATEOPPONENTSITETIME
Aug. 18HazardHome7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25Pike CentralPike County Bowl6:00 p.m.
Sep. 1Shelby ValleyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8PaintsvilleAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15Magoffin CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22Perry CentralHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 29PrestonsburgHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13Knott CentralAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20Floyd CentralHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27East CarterAway7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Evans
Woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up at school
Police lights
Breathitt Co. deputy jailer charged with tampering with evidence
Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
A mom in Utah brought her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Latest News

Lynn Camp football
DQ Pigskin Previews 2023: Lynn Camp Wildcats
Williamsburg - Football
DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets
Buckhorn
Buckhorn basketball legend Jody Noble has died
WYMT's sports team reveals the first Alice Lloyd College Top 10 of the season heading into...
WATCH: 2023 DQ Pigskin Preview Top 10 Show