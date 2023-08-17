DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Martin County Cardinals

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Cardinals are hungry for more after a historical second-round playoff run in 2022.

However, the loss to Breathitt County showed the Cardinals an area the team could improve upon.

“They made adjustments at halftime that shut down our run game and that’s what really led us to, as a coaching staff, during the offseason say, ‘Hey you know we have to get a little better at throwing the football’,” Martin County football head coach Josh Muncy said. “We got to spread the field. We got to make teams cover the whole field and not you know, just put 11 in the box and dare us to throw it.”

The Cardinals are excited to show how they have learned from last year’s experience and can use it to get further in 2023.

“We went to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in a decade, so now we’ve built a culture of our guys being hungry and want to win and they want to compete,” Muncy said. “Our guys are saying state championship or bust this year. They’ve got their eyes set on bigger than a first or second-round playoff game.”

Martin County will open its season in Inez against Hazard on Aug. 18.

DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME Aug. 18 Hazard Home 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Pike Central Pike County Bowl 6:00 p.m. Sep. 1 Shelby Valley Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Paintsville Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Magoffin County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Perry Central Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 Prestonsburg Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Knott Central Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Floyd Central Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 East Carter Away 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.