Closer look into lawsuit filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron

The suit was filed in 2021.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - We obtained a lawsuit filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the state.

The victim is a detective in the Attorney General’s Office.

The suit was filed in 2021.

The victim claims her supervisors discriminated against her due to her disability, her gender, and claims harassment.

The lawsuit claims her supervisors allowed male employees certain privileges and did not allow the same for her.

It also claims the office retaliated against her after she filed a worker’s compensation claim.

The victim is seeking back and front pay, pay for her attorney fees, and any other relief she may be entitled

In a statement, the Cameron campaign did not address or deny those claims:

“It’s amazing that no one in the Kentucky or national press seems to be concerned about the many complaints from Beshear administration employees sitting in front of the Personnel Board,” said Sean Southard, RPK spokesman. “Instead of looking into those complaints, they’ve turned to Greg Stumbo, a man who refused to pay child support for his kid as the voice of good governance and ethics. Andy Beshear’s now chief of staff was a ‘central figure’ in at least three workplace complaints lodged by whistleblowers. Andy also refuses to hold Kerry Harvey and Vickie Reed accountable for allegations of sexual assault and cover-ups at juvenile detention facilities across the state.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Evans
Woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up at school
Police lights
Breathitt Co. deputy jailer charged with tampering with evidence
Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
A mom in Utah brought her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Latest News

Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.
Two dead after crash in Knox County
Volunteers of America Mid-States host Mitch McConnell at their Community Center.
Sen. Mitch McConnell visits EKY to discuss opioid crisis
Will King is excited about his recent viral song.
Virgie native goes viral: Comedian with Pike County roots grows audience through song parodies
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
Names released following deadly Powell Co. crash