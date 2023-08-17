Closer look into lawsuit filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - We obtained a lawsuit filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the state.

The victim is a detective in the Attorney General’s Office.

The suit was filed in 2021.

The victim claims her supervisors discriminated against her due to her disability, her gender, and claims harassment.

The lawsuit claims her supervisors allowed male employees certain privileges and did not allow the same for her.

It also claims the office retaliated against her after she filed a worker’s compensation claim.

The victim is seeking back and front pay, pay for her attorney fees, and any other relief she may be entitled

In a statement, the Cameron campaign did not address or deny those claims:

“It’s amazing that no one in the Kentucky or national press seems to be concerned about the many complaints from Beshear administration employees sitting in front of the Personnel Board,” said Sean Southard, RPK spokesman. “Instead of looking into those complaints, they’ve turned to Greg Stumbo, a man who refused to pay child support for his kid as the voice of good governance and ethics. Andy Beshear’s now chief of staff was a ‘central figure’ in at least three workplace complaints lodged by whistleblowers. Andy also refuses to hold Kerry Harvey and Vickie Reed accountable for allegations of sexual assault and cover-ups at juvenile detention facilities across the state.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.