BBB provides tips on avoiding Maui relief scams

(Hawaii News Now)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As recovery efforts continue in Hawaii due to the Maui wildfires, there are Kentuckians and Hoosiers who want to help.

However, bad actors always show up in cases of tragedy. The Better Business Bureau serving Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana wants everyone to know there’s concern regarding fake charities.

“We strongly recommend that you start with well established accredited charities,” said BBB’s Whitney Adkins. “These are organizations that have been in operation for years, they know what they are doing, they have it down to a science, they can get boots on the ground quickly and have supplies to people quickly.”

BBB serving Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana hasn’t received any complaints of people falling victim to fundraising scams, but it’s also very early in the recovery process. Scammers usually claim to help victims, but then take any and all donations and run.

