3 indicted in connection with shooting

Malackhi Mullins, 18, and Kaitelynn Kackley, 19, have both been arrested in connection with a...
Malackhi Mullins, 18, and Kaitelynn Kackley, 19, have both been arrested in connection with a shooting in Ashland.(Boyd County Detention Center)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three people have been indicted on charges in connection with a shooting that injured a juvenile last week in Ashland, the Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 9, at a residential area in the 2000 block of Belmont Street, sending the victim to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the following suspects were indicted on these charges:

Malackhi Mullins, 18, attempted murder and wanton endangerment

Kaitlynn Kackley, 19, attempted murder

Selia Kackley, 40, facilitation to attempted murder

Mullins and Kaitlynn Kackley are in custody in the Boyd County Detention Center, while Selia Kackley remains wanted. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Ashland Police Department at 606-385-3273 or its Silent Tip Line at 606-385-3127.

Police say more charges are expected in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Evans
Woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up at school
Police lights
Breathitt Co. deputy jailer charged with tampering with evidence
Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
A mom in Utah brought her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Latest News

Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.
Two dead after crash in Knox County
Volunteers of America Mid-States host Mitch McConnell at their Community Center.
Sen. Mitch McConnell visits EKY to discuss opioid crisis
Will King is excited about his recent viral song.
Virgie native goes viral: Comedian with Pike County roots grows audience through song parodies
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor, Daniel Cameron speaks...
Closer look into lawsuit filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
Names released following deadly Powell Co. crash