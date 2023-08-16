Woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up at school

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County woman was arrested for driving under the influence while attempting to pick up kids at school.

Brandy Chrystal Louise Evans, 36, of London, was reportedly arrested at London Elementary School on Tuesday.

Police say a teacher was the first person to spot Evans walking through the hallways. London Police and Laurel County Schools Police then responded to the scene.

Police say they found Evans walking around the vehicle with kids and her mother inside. Evans reportedly told them she was driving because her mother could not drive the car.

After being read her Miranda rights, police say Evans told them she had two shots of 99 brand liquor and a lot of other alcoholic beverages before driving to the school.

Police say they arrested Evans for DUI, failure to maintain insurance, no registration and other traffic charges.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.