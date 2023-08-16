Wise County man pleads guilty to murder charges

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Wise County man has pleaded guilty to murder charges, officials confirmed.

The Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office reported Joshua Blake Smith, 34, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, pled guilty Wednesday in the Wise County Circuit Court. He was charged with one count of murder, one count of abduction and one count of strangulation.

Joshua Blake Smith was indicted in November 2020 after reportedly stabbing his grandmother multiple times and strangling her, leading to her death.

Officials said Smith is sentenced to life in prison.

