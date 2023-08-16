‘Today for me represents hope’: Riverside Christian’s first day of school in new location

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Two floods in less than two years for Riverside Christian School led to the staff purchasing the old Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School building to relocate.

On Wednesday, staff and students walked into their new school for the first day of classes. Lisa Bedtelyon, who is a counselor at Riverside Christian School said it was a day filled with faith.

“Today for me represents hope and a long time of anticipation, and it’s freeing. You can just feel the Holy Spirit. It feels right and it feels good,” she said.

The staff said that this first day of school looked much different than it has since the school first opened in 1905.

One of the staff members, Becky Baker, has taught at the school for more than 30 years and said this new beginning was necessary.

“We couldn’t go through another flood like we went through two years in a row. So, I’m just excited that we have a nice new building with a lot of room, and hopefully we’ll start filling it up with even more students,” Baker said.

Another teacher, Toby Noble, said a big reason for the move was to get to higher ground. The new location provides a safe place for the students and the generations to come.

“I’m just very excited that our students can feel safe and not have to worry about it when it rains. You know because they definitely have anxiety about that sometimes,” Noble said.

As of Wednesday, Riverside Christian Rams officially left behind the flood plain and their fear. Baker added that they can move forward because their tightknit school community is more than just a building.

“It’s the people. It’s not the building, which I love the building on lower campus where I spent most of my teaching, but it’s the people. It’s the teachers who care for each other and the students,” she said.

Riverside Christian School staff purchased the building from Breathitt County Schools. Riverside staff said the school building is still a work in progress and they are actively working to finish up the final touches to make it their own.

