Students in Buckhorn still waiting for renovated building

Students at flood-impacted EKY elementary school still waiting for renovated building(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - More than one year since devastating flooding in the region, some students are still not back in school buildings that were impacted.

A.B. Combs Elementary School will become two schools for the 2023-24 school year. It will be home to Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary School. Both were seriously impacted by the flooding.

The school is around a 40 minute drive by car from the Buckhorn community. It was the best option after flood waters devastated the buildings.

A.B. Combs was quickly renovated to house students last year and even more work was done over the summer.

Pictures line the walls, reminding students and teachers of their history in hopes of what the future will soon be.

“If you have ever been in Buckhorn School, you know what a family we are, and we are a family,” said Jennifer Day with Buckhorn School.

Officials with Perry County Schools said they do not know exactly when the new Buckhorn School will be finished, but they estimate it will be July 2024.

