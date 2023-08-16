Staying comfortable for midweek, but more heat on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our taste of fall will be short-lived as we continue to track another round of heat for the weekend and early next week.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

Quiet, comfortable weather will continue through tonight. Be sure to enjoy it because it will not stick around. Low temperatures fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mostly clear sky. Again, we remain dry, but some areas of dense fog will be possible.

Temperatures will begin to warm by Thursday. However, we look to stay mainly dry under a mostly sunny sky. Highs top out in the mid-80s.

Into Thursday night, we are tracking a weak cold front. Models are hinting at possibly a stray shower, but moisture will be very limited, so most of the region will stay dry. Lows fall into the mid-60s under a partly cloudy to mainly clear sky.

Friday & The Weekend

Once this weak front passes, it will usher in another round of drier air for Friday. This means the forecast is looking fantastic for Week 1 of high school football across the mountains. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s under a mostly sunny sky, and humidity levels will also drop. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s by Friday night.

For the weekend, the big story will be the heat. As high pressure dominates, we remain mostly dry and warm on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs on Saturday top out in the mid-and-upper-80s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows fall into the lower-60s.

On Sunday, we get even warmer. Highs could reach the lower-90s across the region under plenty of sunshine. Be sure to take those heat safety tips seriously if you have plans to be outside for an extended period of time. Lows only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

This upper-level ridge looks to linger into early next week, so the forecast does not change much on Monday.

We remain dry and mostly sunny as we kick off the work week. However, temperatures could be dangerously hot. Highs may reach the mid-and-lower-90s, and heat index values could reach the 100º mark by the afternoon. We will keep an eye on it.

