Somerset-Pulaski County have best year for tourism ever in 2022

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - New data shows Pulaski County had it’s best financial year for tourism ever last year.

In data provided by the state, tourists in Pulaski County generated more than $144 million for the local economy in 2022.

“What that means, that’s not actual dollars that’s coming to us, like in this office or what not, that is impact that is left to our restaurants, hotels, short term rentals, gas stations, marinas. Whatever you think is a tourist destination, those dollars were left behind,” Michelle Allen, Executive Director for Lake Cumberland Tourism said.

Allen says tourism actually saves folks in Pulaski County on their taxes.

“So those tourists leave behind dollars, and if we didn’t have them, each household would have to pay another 419 dollars in taxes. So, when anybody is complaining about us having a big festival because the traffic is crazy, or for our lovely visitors from Ohio who come to Lake Cumberland, I want to say to them ‘they are saving you money and making you money in this area,’” she said.

Allen says the lake sees around four million visitors a year.

The state of Kentucky as a whole saw $12.9 billion generated by tourism in 2022.

