Officials with Floyd County Animal Shelter visit WYMT, promote adoptions with cute pup

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A four-legged friend visited the WYMT Studios in Hazard Wednesday morning.

Spot stopped by with Ned Pillersdorf representing the Floyd County Animal Shelter.

Pillersdorf said the shelter is overflowing with dogs and cats and they are in critical need to find them good homes.

If you would like to adopt Spot or any of his friends, you can stop by the shelter or call them at 606-889-3189.

