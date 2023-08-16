New trucks update firefighter fleet in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department is updating its fleet, replacing two firetrucks with new models.

The new trucks, delivered this week, are bringing top of the line equipment to the front line. The identical rigs cost $538,227 each, with Engine 3 replacing a 1999 truck and Squad 1 replacing a truck from 2004. Firefighters say the updates are needed and crucial in the efforts to keep the city safe.

“It’s exciting when we get these new trucks in. We feel blessed and honored to have this new equipment,” said Lt. Nicholas Fleming, Pikeville FD PIO.

Engine 3 is a fire truck with a pump, while Squad 1 is a pump truck that is also equipped with rescue gear. According to Fleming, that allows the truck to be ready for almost any call.

The trucks being replaced will not be retired, but will be reserved for the department to have a more fully-formed fleet.

Fleming said the new gear is about more than having new things- it is about necessary updates.

“Not only are these trucks an investment in public safety, but it also allows us to do our job a little better and a little safer,” said Fleming. “To make sure that we can respond and do our job in a safe and effective manner, these trucks are vital for that.”

Training for the trucks requires hours of driving experience, with each firefighter required to put in 10 hours on the road.

