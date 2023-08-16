New KSP cadets raise more than $10,000 for sergeant’s family

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, more than 50 cadets were swore in to become Kentucky State Police troopers.

Every class takes on a project and this year, their project was to raise as much money as possible.

The class raised more than $10,000 for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs’ wife, Angie Boggs.

Sgt. Boggs died in July after a brief illness.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Boggs served at KSP’s Post 10 for nearly 20 years.

Post 10 Capt. Danny Caudill said it was remarkable that the group raised that much money in just a few weeks. He said their actions serve a strong message.

“What it shows to me and what it shows to the people of the commonwealth that they really have bought into the moniker service above self,” he said. “They’ve done this at home on the weekends when they’re supposed to be home, spending time with their family. So, they’ve sacrificed that little bit of time that they did have to raise money for Sergeant Boggs’ family.”

Boggs’ wife, Angie, said she is happy that her husband was honored in this way.

“It shows that they each have a servant’s heart and together as a group, they just wanted to honor Jared by raising money for him. I feel like that’s a testament for what a strong group they are and I feel like we’re blessed to have them protect and serve across our state as troopers,” she explained.

She said she was surprised by the outcome.

“I was overwhelmed, I was surprised by the kindness that was shown and in the amount of money that was raised in such a short amount of time. I feel like they acted fast,” she said.

She said that KSP has been there for here every step of the way.

“I just know from the past, whenever anyone had passed before, how serious that Jared took that and how they all just kind of take care of each other and take care of families and I felt like they have all just looked out for us through this entire thing. It’s really just a blessing to have the support,” she explained.

Caudill said they are a part of the KSP family for life.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.