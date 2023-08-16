Man accused of stealing more than $10K worth of copper wiring

Arnold Mosley Jr.
Arnold Mosley Jr.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - One man was arrested after reportedly stealing more than $10,000 in copper wiring, deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Arnold Mosley Jr. was arrested on Monday, deputies told our sister station WSAZ.

He was charged with theft and possession of burglary tools.

Mosley will reportedly be arraigned in district court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Dean
Police looking for wanted Southern Kentucky man
Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses
Joseph Wayne Felton
Golden Alert issued for Clay County man
Nikki Spurlock
Police: Woman arrested after being on the run since May
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
VSP investigating after person hit, killed by car

Latest News

arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Zachary Mason
Kimber Collins is an award-winning archer at Jenkins Independent.
‘Archery is my life’: Student athlete sees more archery wins as funding is cut from Kentucky schools
Lonnie Schooley
Stanton Police looking for man on the run
High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
Community members gather for 38th annual Pike County Bowl luncheon