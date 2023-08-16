Man accused of stealing more than $10K worth of copper wiring

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - One man was arrested after reportedly stealing more than $10,000 in copper wiring, deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Arnold Mosley Jr. was arrested on Monday, deputies told our sister station WSAZ.

He was charged with theft and possession of burglary tools.

Mosley will reportedly be arraigned in district court on Wednesday.

