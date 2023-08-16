Long-time Neon volunteer firefighter dies

Fire truck (FILE)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - One long-time Eastern Kentucky firefighter has died.

Thomas Haynes, who served in the Neon Volunteer Fire Department starting in 1975, died on Aug. 13. He served as the assistant chief and captain.

Haynes was also a big part of the Letcher County community in other ways. He was a member of the Loyal Masonic Lodge #930 and Neon Lonesome Pine Lodge #884.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Millstone Missionary Baptist Church, where Haynes attended. The funeral is Wednesday at noon, followed by his burial at Cabin Creek Family Cemetery in Thornton.

You can read his obituary here.

