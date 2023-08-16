Local optometrist speaks on student vision health ahead of the new school year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The month of August is recognized as Children’s Eye Health Awareness Month. With the new school year in full swing, officials with Med Center Health in Bowling Green are emphasizing the importance of healthy vision.

According to the CDC, approximately 6.8% of children younger than 18 years old in the United States have a diagnosed eye and vision condition.

Nearly three percent of children younger than 18 years old are blind or have trouble seeing things clearly, even when wearing glasses or contacts.

These are some things that could set a student back at the start of a new school year.

“Poor vision could definitely get somebody behind in school. If you can not see to read, you are maybe going to avoid reading,” said Dr. Russell Heltsley, an Optometrist at Med Center Health. “Being able to see at your top level is going to help you perform better in school.”

Dr. Heltsley said students having healthy vision will not only help them ahead of the new school year, but it will also help them mentally and physically.

“There are a lot of adjustments when a child goes to school. It is not the same as last year. There is a different teacher and a different room. Even all the way up until high school, they have got a lot of things that they are adjusting to,” said Dr. Heltsley. “What might not have been a problem last year, could be a really big problem this year as far as their vision. That is why it needs to be evaluated annually.”

There are a number of signs that could mean a child or student is having trouble with their vision. Symptoms include squinting, sensitivity to light, or bringing things closer to get a better view.

While reinforcing the importance of a routine exam, Dr. Heltsley said that while a child is able to see things clearly, healthy vision does not always mean clear vision.

“If you do not have a routine eye exam, you could definitely have some problems that you did not know about. Maybe you see good with one eye, but not the other eye,” said Dr. Heltsley. “If that other eye was caught and treated when you were younger, you would have a much better chance of getting the best vision the rest of your life. Just because you are seeing okay, does not mean you are actually seeing okay.”

Dr. Heltsley said to stay in contact with your child’s teacher while they are in school to see if they notice any of the symptoms of unhealthy vision like squinting or bringing things in closer proximity to them.

