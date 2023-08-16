Lexington teacher facing federal charges

Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.
Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teacher is now looking at federal charges relating to child pornography.

According to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court, Kevin Lentz, a teacher at Henry Clay High School, committed several offenses involving the sexual exploitation of children.

He was arrested last week in Lexington, facing seven counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Court records indicate Lentz began messaging the victim in March of 2023.

WKYT has since learned the victim is a 9-year-old male living in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officials with Homeland Security say that during the entire conversation, Lentz sent 85 images of pornography and also requested that the victim delete the pictures.

In preliminary court documents, It’s unclear exactly what federal charges he’s facing.

Lentz was placed on administrative leave by Fayette County Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop
Nikki Spurlock
Police: Woman arrested after being on the run since May
Arnold Mosley Jr.
Man accused of stealing more than $10K worth of copper wiring
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
VSP investigating after person hit, killed by car

Latest News

Kentucky State Police Post 10 Capt. Danny Caudill and Angie Boggs
New KSP cadets raise more than $10,000 for sergeant’s family
Students at flood-impacted EKY elementary school still waiting for renovated building
Students in Buckhorn still waiting for renovated building
Somerset-Pulaski County have best year for tourism ever in 2022
Saint Joseph London receives $40,000 to buy equipment.
CHI Saint Joseph Health London receives grant