KYTC: 2 dead; road closed after head-on crash in Powell County

Two people are dead, and a road is closed after a head-on crash in Powell County, according to District 10 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead, and a road is closed after a head-on crash in Powell County, according to District 10 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC says the crash occurred on Kentucky 11.

The cause of the crash and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office says the road will be closed for several hours.

Kentucky State Police is conducting the investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop
Nikki Spurlock
Police: Woman arrested after being on the run since May
Arnold Mosley Jr.
Man accused of stealing more than $10K worth of copper wiring
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
VSP investigating after person hit, killed by car

Latest News

Somerset-Pulaski County have best year for tourism ever in 2022
Saint Joseph London receives $40,000 to buy equipment.
CHI Saint Joseph Health London receives grant
Police lights
Breathitt Co. deputy jailer charged with tampering with evidence
Homicides and shootings trending down in Lexington