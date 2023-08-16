Former WVU Coach Huggins enters program following DUI arrest

Pittsburgh, Pa. (WSAZ) - A hearing scheduled for Thursday for former WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins has been canceled.

A clerk with the Common Pleas Court in Allegheny County said Huggins is now in a first-time offenders program, called an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition. He must complete the program in a year.

All charges against Huggins, who is 69-years-old, will be dropped once he completes the program and pays the court fees.

Court records show his wife, June Huggins, has already paid those fees.

Huggins was arrested on June 16 in Pittsburgh after failing several field sobriety tests.

Officers say he blew a .210 on a breathalyzer test.

Huggins is also wanting to get his old job back with WVU.

Huggins’ Cleveland-based attorney, David A. Campbell, wrote a letter to WVU claiming that Huggins “never signed a resignation letter and never communicated a resignation to anyone at WVU.”

Check out previous coverage here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.