DQ Pigskin Preview: Harlan County Black Bears

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Third-year Harlan County head coach Amos McCreary is trying to lead his Black Bears back to the playoffs in 2023.

The good news is that Harlan County will have most of their Black Bears back.

“Just getting everybody back and kind of having the same team as we did before,” Harlan County football running back Thomas Jordan said. “We’ve had the past two or three years, we’ve all grown together, and we know each other a little better. So, we know you know, like we have chemistry and everything so everybody’s a little closer and everybody works better together.”

2023 district realignment sets Harlan County with the likes of Pulaski County and Southwestern, which means the Black Bears will have to prepare for a new challenge.

“Like I said, if we keep working hard, and we just keep being a good team all around and just communicate, I feel like we could hang with anybody in the district,” Carter Howard, Harlan County football linebacker, said. “If we just keep on working hard and just going at it.”

The Black Bears will begin their 2023 campaign on the road against Middlesboro.

DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME Aug. 19 Middlesboro Away 7:00 p.m. Aug. 25 Hazard Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Whitley County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Clay County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Lawrence County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 Southwestern Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 South Laurel Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Pulaski County Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 North Laurel Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Bell County Away 7:30 p.m.

