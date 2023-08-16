DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Lawrence County Bulldogs

By Jack Demmler
Published: Aug. 15, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bulldogs open the 2023 football season without their two ferocious backs, Dylan Furgeson and Ryan Marcum, who helped Lawrence County finish top 20 in the state in rushing last season.

Now, head coach Alan Short is looking to throw in another offensive tactic that has many players excited.

“I’m excited,” senior quarterback Talan Pollock said. “Excited to get out there and throw the ball around and everybody just have fun. Lets have a good season.”

The Bulldogs are hoping to utilize an air attack to help them reach their goals of bringing home a championship.

“Our goal is to win the district championship,” Short said. “We feel like that is attainable. It’s going to take a lot of work. It’s a long process to get there.”

And they look to do so with a class of 15 seniors.

“We’ve certainly got some quality players returning that we feel very confident in those guys leading our time,” Short said.

Lawrence County finished 9-3 last season and lost in the district championship against Greenup County.

Their 2023 season is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18Rowan CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25Shelby ValleyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1Perry County CentralHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15Harlan CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22Estill CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 29BelfryAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6Magoffin CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13Powell CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20Boyd CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27Mason CountyHome7:30 p.m.

