DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Lawrence County Bulldogs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bulldogs open the 2023 football season without their two ferocious backs, Dylan Furgeson and Ryan Marcum, who helped Lawrence County finish top 20 in the state in rushing last season.

Now, head coach Alan Short is looking to throw in another offensive tactic that has many players excited.

“I’m excited,” senior quarterback Talan Pollock said. “Excited to get out there and throw the ball around and everybody just have fun. Lets have a good season.”

The Bulldogs are hoping to utilize an air attack to help them reach their goals of bringing home a championship.

“Our goal is to win the district championship,” Short said. “We feel like that is attainable. It’s going to take a lot of work. It’s a long process to get there.”

And they look to do so with a class of 15 seniors.

“We’ve certainly got some quality players returning that we feel very confident in those guys leading our time,” Short said.

Lawrence County finished 9-3 last season and lost in the district championship against Greenup County.

Their 2023 season is below:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.