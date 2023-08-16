Cuffs and Hoses Block Party to fill Pikeville street

The Cuffs and Hoses 5K/10K Block Party is on the calendar for this weekend, bringing music, vendors, and more to Pikeville’s Main Street.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s first responders are hitting the streets, raising money for kids in the area.

The Cuffs and Hoses 5K/10K Block Party is on the calendar for Saturday, bringing music, vendors, and more to Pikeville’s Main Street. The event introduces a friendly competition between the Pikeville Fire Department, Pikeville Police Department, and Pikeville Dispatch Center, bringing community runners in on the fun with a 5K or 10K run.

This year’s event expands the party, lining the streets with food and vendors, filling the Appalachian Wireless Arena’s Main Street stage with music.

All proceeds benefit the city’s Community Outreach Program, which funds Christmas With a First Responder and other outreaches for area kids.

“You know, kids don’t understand: ‘Why does Santa bring these kids things and doesn’t bring me anything?’ So, we make sure Santa is there with Mrs. Claus and Santa delivers his toys,” said Pikeville PD PIO tony Conn. “So, it’s a great event. And all this money- every cent that we raise- goes to our outreach.”

Registration is still open for runners and walkers and you can find more information about the event here. If you aren’t a runner, officers say it will still be a fun event, providing family friendly fun for all.

The block party kicks off at 2 p.m. and the 5K begins at 8 p.m.

See more about the vendors and musicians on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

