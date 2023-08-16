CHI Saint Joseph Health London receives grant

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The infant care unit is able to buy new equipment thanks to a $40,000 dollar grant.

President of CHI Saint Joseph Health in London John Yanes said the grant is urgently needed for equipment as they see an uptick in infant care patients.

“The grant is primarily marked for panda warmers to better treat our patients, specifically our infant patients,” said Yanes.

Yanes also added that CHI Saint Joseph Health in London is one of the busiest in the Saint Joseph Health System.

“We see approximately 32,000-33,000 patients a year. So, certainly having this equipment further allows us to treat those patients who really need the care,” said Yanes.

The hospital is also working to keep services in the area by becoming a trauma hospital.

“Certainly the more services that we can keep local and can provide the specialized equipment within our emergency department moves us closer to providing and obtaining that trauma designation,” said Yanes.

CHI Saint Joseph Health is very appreciative of the Crusaders for Children for stepping up to the plate in helping to provide care for children in our area.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.