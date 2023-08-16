The Challenger Learning Center is adding a new exhibit

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Challenger Learning Center in Hazard is working on a new exhibit that will hopefully inspire the young folks of the region to think big.

Tom Cravens, the Director of the Challenger Learning Center, said that the new exhibit is called Moon, Mars, and Beyond, and it is meant to model the Artemis mission, which NASA will be returning to the moon by 2024.

“Space Launch System is 320 feet tall and we will have a one-tenth scale model, which means it will be 32 feet tall right here in our exhibit area for the new Moon, Mars, and Beyond exhibit,” said Cravens.

The Center has paired with John Siegel, President of Education for Prosperity Inc., to come in and build the robotic arms, model rocket, and other elements of the new exhibit.

“But the main thing is to take something that you love and want to share with others and figure out how to explain it in a fascinating, engaging, exciting way,” said Siegel.

Siegel has robotic arms in the Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Johnson Space Center in Houston, and now the Challenger Learning Center in Hazard.

“This center is exceptional in that respect, while I’ve been here working on this I’ve seen tons of creative people on their staff that are doing all sorts of wonderful stuff so we praise that highly,” said Siegel.

The exhibit is set to open in late September after all of the elements have been installed.

“We’ve had this role to play for the last almost 25 years and we hope to be doing it for well into the future as well,” said Cravens.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.