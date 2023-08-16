Breathitt Co. deputy jailer charged with tampering with evidence

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County deputy jailer has been arrested after her supervisors say she allowed a female suspect to flush illegal drugs down the toilet during the execution of a search warrant.

According to a citation from the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office, Shonna Adkins, 49, of Jackson, then lied about the incident, telling officers she had collected no evidence during the search. The citation indicates Adkins confessed after her Miranda rights were read to her.

Adkins has been charged with tampering with physical evidence.

