Another beautiful day on tap across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday ended up as an amazing day. Today will look very similar.

Today and Tonight

It might be a little crisp out there for some this morning. Some spots might get into the upper 50s, so you might need a light jacket for the bus stop. Our fall preview continues again today with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Yesterday was basically perfect. Nice breeze, less humid, I even got out and cut the grass! Today will be almost a carbon copy. Enjoy!

Tonight, skies will clear out and we’ll drop to around 60 again. Upper 50s are possible for some of the sheltered valleys.

Extended Forecast

Thursday during the day looks great, but Thursday night could give us a few small changes. Sunny skies will be around again and temperatures will creep up just a little bit in the low to mid-80s. A mainly dry cold front will drift in Thursday night. I’m still not 100% convinced we see any rain from it, but models are starting to hint at it, so I’ll add a stray chance in just to cover our bases. Clouds will increase, so we’ll only drop into the mid to upper 60s.

After a few morning clouds on Friday, the sun is right back, with an added benefit: It will stay comfortable. Highs top out in the low 80s and it should be a great night for some high school football across the mountains. Lows will drop into the upper 50s under clear skies.

If you’ve missed the heat, don’t you worry, this forecast has something for everyone. Sunshine continues all weekend long and into the first part of next week, but the heat starts to return. We will top out in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and low to mid-90s on Sunday and Monday. Remember to take your heat precautions, including staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen if you’re going to be spending a lot of time outside.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.