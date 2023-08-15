West Whitesburg Elementary pushes back start date as construction continues

Back to School MGN graphic
Back to School MGN graphic(MGN Online)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Public Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts announced West Whitesburg Elementary School will start school on Monday, August 21.

West Whitesburg Elementary School was set to host their open house on Tuesday, but it was also canceled as work continues inside of the building.

Whitesburg Middle School will start school on Wednesday, August 16th.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Dean
Police looking for wanted Southern Kentucky man
Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses
Joseph Wayne Felton
Golden Alert issued for Clay County man
Deadly ATV Crash
Coroner: One man killed in ATV crash
Nikki Spurlock
Police: Woman arrested after being on the run since May

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Fall preview: Drying out and cooling down
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop
Sheriff’s office needs help finding stealing suspects
Sheriff’s office looking to identify theft suspects
SAWYER NOE
EKY high school senior places first for impromptu speaking across the country