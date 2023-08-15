West Whitesburg Elementary pushes back start date as construction continues

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Public Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts announced West Whitesburg Elementary School will start school on Monday, August 21.

West Whitesburg Elementary School was set to host their open house on Tuesday, but it was also canceled as work continues inside of the building.

Whitesburg Middle School will start school on Wednesday, August 16th.

