VSP investigating after person hit, killed by car

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia State Police is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car.

The crash happened on Wednesday, August 2, around 11 p.m. on Route 58A.

Following an investigation, officials said a 2003 Chevrolet S10, driven by Krista N. Osborne, was going east on Route 58A.

Officials said the truck ran off the side of the road and hit a man walking on the paved shoulder.

The person was identified as David L. Hupp.

Hupp, 51, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Officials said he died from his injuries on Saturday, August 12.

Osborne, 36, was not injured in the crash. She was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.