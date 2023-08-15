Versailles police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Crash

One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a crash, according to Versailles police.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a crash, according to Versailles police.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Road and Lavall Heights late Tuesday morning.

They say that one of the people involved in the crash was taken to Bluegrass Community Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

Another person in that same vehicle was taken to UK hospital. We don’t know their condition.

A person in the other vehicle had minor injuries and did not have to go to the hospital.

The Versailles Police collision reconstruction unit was on scene as part of the investigation. The road has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

